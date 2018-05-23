What’s new in openSUSE Leap 15 – part 1

by Martin de Boer

openSUSE Leap 15 will be released on the 25th of May 2018! A new openSUSE release is always an exciting event. This means that I get to play with all kinds of new and improved software packages.

I am aware that I can simply install openSUSE Tumbleweed and have a new release 4 or 5 times a week. But when using openSUSE Tumbleweed some time ago, I noticed that I was installing Gigabytes of new software packages multiple times per week. The reason for that is that I have the complete opposite of a minimum install. I always install a lot of applications to play / experiment with (including a lot of open source games). I am using openSUSE since 2009 and it covers all of my needs and then some. I am already happy with the available software, so there is no real reason for me to move with the speed of a rolling release. Therefore I prefer to move with the slower pace of the Leap releases.

In the upcoming articles, I want to detail some of the improvements in openSUSE Leap 15. In this article, I present an overview of the upgrades for the software packages / software suites that I am interested in.

Package name openSUSE Leap 42.3 openSUSE Leap 15
Amarok 2.8.0 2.9.0
Audacity 2.1.3 2.2.2
Calibre 2.85.1 3.23.0
Calligra suite 3.0.1 3.1.0
Chromium browser 59 66
Darktable 2.2.5 2.4.3
Digikam 5.5.0 5.9.0
Flatpack 0.8.6 0.10.4
GIMP 2.8.18 2.8.22
Gnome Applications 3.20 3.26
GNU Cash 2.6.16 3.0
Hugin 2016.0.0 2018.0.0
Inkscape 0.91 0.92.2
KDE Applications 17.04 17.12
KDE Plasma 5 desktop 5.8.7 5.12.5
Krita 3.1.4 4.0.3
LibreOffice 5.3.3 6.0.4
Linux kernel 4.4.76 4.12.14
Mozilla Firefox 52.2 60.0
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2 52.7
Pidgin 2.12 2.13
Rapid Photo Downloader 0.4.10 0.9.9
Scribus 1.4.6 1.4.7
Shotwell 0.22 0.28
VLC 2.2.6 3.0.2
YaST 3.2.26 4.0.73