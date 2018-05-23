What’s new in openSUSE Leap 15 – part 1
openSUSE Leap 15 will be released on the 25th of May 2018! A new openSUSE release is always an exciting event. This means that I get to play with all kinds of new and improved software packages.
I am aware that I can simply install openSUSE Tumbleweed and have a new release 4 or 5 times a week. But when using openSUSE Tumbleweed some time ago, I noticed that I was installing Gigabytes of new software packages multiple times per week. The reason for that is that I have the complete opposite of a minimum install. I always install a lot of applications to play / experiment with (including a lot of open source games). I am using openSUSE since 2009 and it covers all of my needs and then some. I am already happy with the available software, so there is no real reason for me to move with the speed of a rolling release. Therefore I prefer to move with the slower pace of the Leap releases.
In the upcoming articles, I want to detail some of the improvements in openSUSE Leap 15. In this article, I present an overview of the upgrades for the software packages / software suites that I am interested in.
|Package name
|openSUSE Leap 42.3
|openSUSE Leap 15
|Amarok
|2.8.0
|2.9.0
|Audacity
|2.1.3
|2.2.2
|Calibre
|2.85.1
|3.23.0
|Calligra suite
|3.0.1
|3.1.0
|Chromium browser
|59
|66
|Darktable
|2.2.5
|2.4.3
|Digikam
|5.5.0
|5.9.0
|Flatpack
|0.8.6
|0.10.4
|GIMP
|2.8.18
|2.8.22
|Gnome Applications
|3.20
|3.26
|GNU Cash
|2.6.16
|3.0
|Hugin
|2016.0.0
|2018.0.0
|Inkscape
|0.91
|0.92.2
|KDE Applications
|17.04
|17.12
|KDE Plasma 5 desktop
|5.8.7
|5.12.5
|Krita
|3.1.4
|4.0.3
|LibreOffice
|5.3.3
|6.0.4
|Linux kernel
|4.4.76
|4.12.14
|Mozilla Firefox
|52.2
|60.0
|Mozilla Thunderbird
|52.2
|52.7
|Pidgin
|2.12
|2.13
|Rapid Photo Downloader
|0.4.10
|0.9.9
|Scribus
|1.4.6
|1.4.7
|Shotwell
|0.22
|0.28
|VLC
|2.2.6
|3.0.2
|YaST
|3.2.26
|4.0.73